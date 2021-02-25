A complete timeline of the tangled history between Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and Soon-Yi Previn.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



This post contains mentions of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

For decades, the tangled history between Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, and Dylan Farrow has played out in the headlines.

The complicated story first surfaced publicly in the early 1990s when Dylan Farrow, then seven years old, accused Woody Allen of sexually abusing her in the attic of Mia Farrow's home.

For years afterwards the story lay dormant.

Watch the trailer for Allen v. Farrow below. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

Now, following the #MeToo movement, a new documentary is shedding light on the case.

Using interviews with Mia Farrow and Dylan Farrow, Allen v. Farrow is painting a chilling picture of what happened in the homes of former couple Mia Farrow and Woody Allen when it came to their children.

Amid the release of the new four-part Foxtel and Binge documentary series, here's a reminder of the complicated story.

Woody Allen's relationship with Mia Farrow.

In the 1980s, Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

After they started a relationship in 1980, Farrow starred in 13 of the famed director's films.

However, despite working closely together, Allen and Farrow lived largely separate lives.

When the pair first met in 1979, Farrow was divorced with seven children. (Farrow had three biological sons from her marriage to composer André Previn, three adopted daughters, and one adopted son). But as Allen had no interest in raising children, the couple opted to live in separate apartments on opposite sides of New York City's Central Park.

In 1984, Farrow suggested to Allen they have a biological child together.