A record number of people will watch the Women's Rugby World Cup this month. Here's what you need to know.

Right now, all eyes are on women’s rugby.

Over the next four weeks, 12 teams of the best female players in the world will continue to battle it out in New Zealand to take home the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy (... plus, three years of bragging rights).

The competition kicked off last weekend, with the Wallaroos already taking to the field in front of a record crowd against Auckland.

If you missed the match or want to get into the competition but don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Women's Rugby World Cup (RWC) in one place.

From what players you should watch to how you can stream it, here’s your ultimate guide to enjoying the games.

How does the competition actually... work?

The RWC is held once every four years (and in this case, five, thanks to COVID-19), so if this is your first time watching the games or if you need a little refresher, here’s a quick breakdown of how it all works.

The first stage of the competition sees 12 teams from all over the world compete in three pools - which are essentially little groups. In each group, four teams battle it out against each other, playing each team once.

Australia is in pool A, along with Wales, Scotland and New Zealand. Unfortunately, we lost our first match against New Zealand last weekend, but we still have a chance to take down Scotland on Saturday 15 October and Wales on Saturday 22 October.

And women’s rugby sevens player Dominique du Toit says we’re in for a good shot.

“We had a great start in our opening game against the black ferns who are our toughest opponent in our pool,” she told Mamamia.

“If the wallaroos continue their form from that first half of the game against New Zealand, I have no doubt they will come out on top of their next two pool games against Scotland and Wales and earn a spot in the quarter finals and on to semis.”