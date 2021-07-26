Simone Biles and leggings over leotards: The quiet revolution happening in gymnastics right now.

Right now, women in gymnastics are shaking things up.

At a time when athletes from all over the world are competing for Olympic medals, female gymnasts are spearheading big changes that will go down in sporting history.

Whether it's standing against 'sexualisation' in the sport or calling out the point scoring rules, athletes like Simone Biles and the German women’s artistic gymnastics team are taking a stand against the status quo.

Here are just three major changes happening in the world of gymnastics right now.

German gymnasts swap out bikini-cut leotards for full-length unitards.

The German women’s artistic gymnastics team have taken a stand against 'sexualisation' in the sport by encouraging women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

On Sunday, the four women chose not to wear the traditional bikini cut-leotard and instead, stepped out in long-legged and long-sleeved unitards in the qualifying rounds.

The team had previously worn unitards at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship back in April, which the German Gymnastics Federation said was done to defy "sexualization" in gymnastics.

However, it was the first time the attire was ever featured at the Olympic Games.

"We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear," Elisabeth Seitz said on Friday after her team wore unitards to a practice session in Tokyo.

Her teammate Sarah Voss said they weren't sure they would wear them in Sunday’s competition until they spoke about it the meeting before.

"We sat together today and said, ‘Okay, we want to have a big competition. We want to feel amazing, we want to show everyone that we look amazing'."

Image: Sarah Voss and Paulina Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui after the preliminary competition. Image: Getty.