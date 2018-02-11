Talita saw a gap in the women's evening wear market and took advantage of the opportunity.

I named the company after Queen Esther in the bible. She was a Queen who saved an entire nation. I felt she embodied strength, courage and inner beauty which is the ethos I want in my brand. I wanted Esther & Co to be a voice for the voiceless the way that Queen Esther in the bible was. That's why we donate $1 from every order to charity.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Esther & Co.

15 years ago I was a high school graduate with minimal money in the bank. Now, I have built an online business that generates over $4 million a year.

As CEO and founder of Esther & Co, I've had an active role in the day to day running of the business since day one, 14 years ago. This includes setting the strategic direction to delivery on a creative vision, as well as ensuring that the team I have around me work in an environment where they can be their best self every day. This year, my husband Ricky joined us as project manager/brand manager.

Did you require investment to start your business?

I took out a loan and made it a priority to pay it back within the first six months of trading.

What kind of advice did you get before you started and from who?

My parents offered endless advice. They were very supportive and have extensive careers in retail business so they are my voice of reason.

What's the single best piece of advice you got?

Treat others the way you want to be treated. Be respectful and always be humble in both your business and personal life.

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Be prepared to compromise. Not everything can be 100% perfect overnight.

At Mamamia we have an expression "flearning" - failing and learning. What have been your biggest flearnings since you have started Esther & Co?

One of the hardest challenges for my leadership has been finding balance among all of the activities that call on my time and for which I am passionate about.

Two years ago I experienced a burn out due to the long hours and non-stop demands. While no part of me wanted to step out of the business, I know I had to remove myself from the day to day until further notice. I pretty much fired myself for a year to allow that passion and spark I once possessed to reignite.

The flearning for me was that if I take care of myself, the business will in turn be taken care of.

