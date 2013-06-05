Woman's Day paid $300K for Jen Hawkin's wedding pics. Then this happened...

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

Woman’s Day reportedly beat out New Idea and paid between $300,000 and $500,000 for the exclusive rights to Jennifer Hawkins’ and Jake Wall’s wedding photos.

So you can imagine the magazine would be suitably upset that a Channel 7 helicopter has pipped them with this unauthorised aerial shot:

Woman’s Day editor Fiona Connolly said that the photos her magazine has bought will be published in a special issue of the magazine on Friday. She described the photos as “ some of the most amazing wedding pictures we have ever seen — with amazing dresses, a breathtaking cliff-top location and no less than 20,000 flowers.”

We know what you’re thinking: Connolly would say that. She’s just paid more the $300,000 for those images and needs sell a LOT of magazines to make that investment worthwhile. She needs the public to know they’ll be seeing something worth paying for – even if they have already caught a glimpse on Channel 7.

Jen and Jake’s wedding and its associated coverage has put the culture of the celebrity weddings in Australia firmly in the spotlight. Specifically, the culture of celebrities selling their wedding photos for exorbitant amounts of money.

Jennifer and Jake are not the first couple to sell their wedding pics. Last year, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster sold their photos to Woman’s Day – although the exact figure paid is unknown.

In 2005, New Idea paid $1 million to Bec Cartwright and Lleyton Hewitt for a deal that included pics of their first child. In 2008, OK! and Woman’s Day paid $100K to Kyle Sandilands and Tamara Jaber for their happy snaps.

People magazine reportedly paid $1.5 million for Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ wedding shots. OK! apparently paid $3 million for Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s photos. Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Vavrinec were paid $1 million for theirs.