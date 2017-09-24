Why women are far more obsessed with true crime than men.

If you’re a woman there’s a very good chance you’re obsessed with true crime.

You’ve probably just watched the latest true crime documentary on Netflix, or binged your way through the My Favorite Murder podcast back catalogue, or even witnessed Ice T solve more crimes than you can count.

Women are by far the biggest consumers of crime and true crime stories.

We can’t get enough of it and as the genre becomes more and more prolific, our hunger for crime content only grows stronger.

“Most of my fans are female. Seventy per cent of my fans are female between the ages of 25-45. Why is that? Why are women so interested in murder stories? I don’t really know,” Mike Boudet, the host of the true crime Sword and Scale podcast, told Mashable in 2016.

THANK YOU CHICAGO WE LUV YA. photo by @acaustn #myfavoritemurder #ssdgm #myfavoritemurderlive #chicago #thevictheatre A post shared by My Favorite Murder Podcast (@myfavoritemurder) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Candice Fox is a woman who’s obsessed with true crime and she’s carved a career out of her obsession.

Fox grew up around crime, her dad was a parole officer at Long Bay Correctional Centre and her family fostered over 150 kids from troubled backgrounds.

Her mum was always fascinated with true crime and Candice’s childhood was punctuated by brief encounters with crime, as the foster kids’ parents floated in and out of their lives.

She also devoured any kind of crime media she could get her hands on. Crime was just a part of the furniture.

“My everyday life was filled with crime, and that’s what I built my idea of heroes and villains on,” she tells Mamamia.