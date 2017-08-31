We lost another ‘Mummy Blogger‘ this week.

The Notorious MUM, a mother from Perth with around 12,000 Facebook followers announced that she was going to stop writing, because she couldn’t stand the hate. The judgement. The abuse.

What kind of controversial things did The Notorious MUM write about? Things like her son having a tanty at a party. Things like grumpy older people hissing at ‘noisy’ children in cafes. Things like how to make friends when you’re an isolated new mum.

Yes, as you can see, deeply provocative, intense topics.

If you have heard of The Notorious MUM, it will probably be from a time last year when she wrote a post that was critical of Australia’s most famous ‘Mummy Blogger’, Constance Hall. She wrote about how she wasn’t a ‘Queen’ and it blew up into what we like to call a media storm. Constance’s followers ‘attacked’. It made the front page of news.com and The Daily Mail and became part of the inspiration for my novel, The Mummy Bloggers (which is, it must be emphasised, a novel, and in no way based on either of these writers).

But generally, The Notorious MUM was anything but, writing benignly about the realities of life with small children. Until now.

Women online are under fire. This is nothing new. Female writers have always taken the lions’ share of the foul abuse that pours from the fingers of the inappropriately-named ‘trolls’. Abuse that only serves one purpose – to try to get them to sit down and shut up.

And although the abuse that comes at the ‘mummy bloggers’ is from a different source (overwhelmingly, other women), it serves exactly the same purpose – to shut them down, to shut them up, to stop women from sharing.

Why? Why have we given women writers this patronising, infantilising tag (there should really only be a few people on the planet who get to call you ‘mummy’, and ideally, you’ve given birth to them) if they’re really so dangerous that they need to be silenced?