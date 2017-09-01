OPINION: Why are women suddenly hating other women so much?

Women have never been worse to other women.

It probably has something to do with women never having greater access to other women.

We see more women, we hear more women and we read more from women than at any other moment in history.

So, what are we doing with this new found voice?

Well, it would seem, yelling very loudly at each to “shut the f*ck up”.

This week, we hate Taylor Swift.

“It’s cool to hate Taylor Swift,” The Guardian published this week. “She’s a social media pariah, the punchline of every meme… She’s become universally despised to the point where it’s taboo even to admit to feeling sorry for her.”

The Tab published last year, ‘Confession: I hate Taylor Swift,’ written by Alexis Morillo, which cites Gina Florio’s piece for Babe, ‘5 important reasons I can’t love Taylor Swift anymore’.

Junkee writer Matilda Dixon-Smith, tweeted on the day her video clip dropped, “Cheap f*cking shot at Kim KW’s traumatic experience being robbed and tied up in a bath bitch.”

We have no evidence that’s what the film clip is referring to.

And so it’s not that we find her new single a little grating, or her video clips somewhat problematic. ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has amassed 90 million views on YouTube. It’s inevitable some people are going to hate it.

But it’s not about the song. It never is. You see, Taylor Swift has made mistakes. She painted Kanye West as a misogynist over song lyrics that she endorsed over the phone, and Kim Kardashian has shared the audio to prove it. She took Nikki Minaj’s tweet personally, when Minaj pointed out that all the VMA nominees were all white and thin. She has appropriated black culture in a way that people find offensive.