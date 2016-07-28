Attention husbands. Women need more sleep than men. Science says so.

Dear husband,

I’m sharing this because there is an important scientific study I think its imperative you hear about.

No, its not another one about the health benefits of chocolate.

And no, its nothing to do with how men doing chores makes women more amorous.

(Though I am happy to send those two again if you’ve misplaced them.)

It’s about sleep.

Remember that take-it-for-granted thing we indulged in before we had children?

Those times of placing our heads on the pillow (and not having to first throw a menagerie of stuffed animals off the bed) of sliding between fresh sheets wearing as much or as little as we wished and staying there for a solid eight hours.

Eight hours not interrupted by the mournful cries of a hungry four-month-old. Eight hours not interrupted by a fearful three-year-old worried that the purple Wiggle wanted to lock her up in the big red car. Eight hours that didn't abruptly finish at 5am with a two-year-old's fist in your mouth asking for "breastick please Mama I hungwee."

Eight long hours of sleep. Do you remember that?

(Oh that’s right you do, you had it just last night didn’t you?)