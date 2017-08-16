The white supremacists we're not talking about.

“If you live in a majority white nation it may be difficult for you to comprehend the plight of our white brothers and sisters around the world. Even in ‘white’ nations, we are soon to be the minority race…

“Whether you like it or not, people of non-white heritage have a real hatred for those of European ancestry (white people). White people make up less than 10 per cent of the world’s population. As our numbers continue to decline, and our borders become even more porous, where do you think that leaves white children?”

These words were not penned by the now infamous James Alex Fields Jr, who decided to drive his car into a group of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

They were not written by one of the men who stood beside him, holding a tiki torch in his right hand, while chanting “White lives matter”.

They were not written by a young, white, neo-nazi man with a well-ironed collared shirt and an off-putting undercut.

They were written by a woman.

Rachel Pendergraft is a spokeswoman for The Knights Party, an organisation that describe themselves as “the premier voice of America’s white resistance”. Her words are taken from her personal blog, a small corner of the Internet I urge you not to visit.

In Charlottesville, Virgnia, just after 1pm on Saturday, a 31-year-old woman named Heather Heyes was killed when Fields’ Dodge Challenger drove into a crowd of people peacefully protesting in favour of civil rights.

The subsequent images that were splashed across our front pages and homepages, featured young neo-fascist men.

Images like this went viral: