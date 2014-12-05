Science and women – is there anything that these two together can’t do?

Nine women were recently given womb transplants after they were either born without one or lost their womb to cancer. Seven of these have been successful.

As part of this fertility treatment program, two mothers from Sweden gave their daughters their own wombs so that their grandsons could be born.

The Telegraph reports that the first boy was born to a 29-year old Swede who lacked a womb at birth.

The 34-year-old mother of the second boy had her womb removed when she was treated for cancer in her 20s. Doctors have called this procedure ground-breaking, likening it to the first successful heart transplant.

Henrik Hagberg, a Professor of Foetal medicine at Kings College London was at the first birth. He says the true heroes here are the grandmothers.

“It is an absolutely extraordinary gift. It is probably the best thing you can do for your daughter,” he said. “The mothers were still very much doubting whether things would really go well. You don’t take anything for granted.”

Allan Pacey of the British Fertility Society told the Daily Mail, “This is a very good success rate for a new surgical procedure.”

The hopes are that the benefits of this procedure could be felt widely, even extending to create less of a need for surrogacy and extended to women who have suffered repeated miscarriages.

The first successful birth from a donated womb was reported only a few months ago. A 36-year-old mother received a uterus from a close family friend, this resulted in a successful birth – of another boy, called Victor in September. It was heralded around the world.

Doctors had tried the procedure before, but never had it resulted in a live birth.

This was the first time a womb was actually transplanted – in the past wombs were used from women who had just died instead of from live donors.