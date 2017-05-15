The before-and-after photos that prove weight gain isn't something to fear.

It was 2012 and Hannah Foster was at her lightest.
She was on a trip to Spain and for one of the first times, she let someone take a picture of her wearing a bikini.
Five years later, the Californian native has gained back some of the weight. But, she says, she’s way happier than she was back in 2012.
Sharing a side-by-side image of the two photographs on her Instagram account, Hannah said she wants people to realise that “transformations aren’t always what they seem”.
Transformations aren’t always what they seem. Pic on the right is after losing almost 100 pounds in 2012. It was one of the first times I had ever allowed anyone to take a picture of me in a bikini (and only because it was my first time swimming in the ocean). The girl on the left hated herself vastly more than the girl on the right, even though she weighed 30 pounds less than right-girl. She was in a nasty relationship, living abroad and lonely, and despite losing weight STILL HATED HER BODY. Losing weight won’t make you love yourself. . . Pic on the right is after 25 years of realizing that losing 5 pounds won’t make me a better person, it won’t make me like myself, and most importantly it won’t make me happy. I go to the gym, I eat healthy, but it’s not for weight loss; it’s because I only get one body and I want to use it as long as possible. Eating 800 calories a day isn’t taking care of your body, even if it makes you skinny. (Eating that little is part of what made gain weight, I was starving my body.) #barebutbold . . #bopo #bopowarrior #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #selflove #selfloveclub #loveyourbody #loveyourself #curvy #plussize #plusisequal #allworthy #allbodiesaregoodbodies #nowrongway #nowrongwaytobeawoman #nomakeup #nophotoshop #sacigers #curvygirl #transformation #tbt #throwback
“The girl on the left hated herself vastly more than the girl on the right, even though she weighed less than right-girl,” she wrote.
“She was in a nasty relationship, living abroad and lonely, and despite losing weight STILL HATED HER BODY.
“Losing weight won’t make you love yourself.”
Monday motivation to continue my affirmations of self love and keep focusing on a balanced and kind life. ✌???? #motivationmonday #motivation #bodypositive #bopo #bopowarrior #barebutbold #allworthy #allbodiesaregoodbodies #curvy #curvygirl #plussize #plussizefashion #fatshion #selflove #selfloveclub #loveyourself #loveyourbody #nomakeup #nowrongway #nowrongwaytobeawoman #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #aeriereal ✌???? @nonairbrushedme @nowrongwaymovement @aerie