The before-and-after photos that prove weight gain isn't something to fear.

It was 2012 and Hannah Foster was at her lightest.

She was on a trip to Spain and for one of the first times, she let someone take a picture of her wearing a bikini.

Five years later, the Californian native has gained back some of the weight. But, she says, she’s way happier than she was back in 2012.

Sharing a side-by-side image of the two photographs on her Instagram account, Hannah said she wants people to realise that “transformations aren’t always what they seem”.

“The girl on the left hated herself vastly more than the girl on the right, even though she weighed less than right-girl,” she wrote.

“She was in a nasty relationship, living abroad and lonely, and despite losing weight STILL HATED HER BODY.

“Losing weight won’t make you love yourself.”