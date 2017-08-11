Mum shares important warning why never to travel with your feet on the car dashboard.

On August 2 in 2015, mother-of-three Audra Tatum was a passenger in the car her husband was driving. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was in the back seat as they drove down a back road in the US state of Georgia.

Audra, 33, had crossed her right leg over her left, and was resting her foot on the car’s dashboard when a car unexpectedly pulled out in front of them and the cars collided.

While Audra's husband and daughter escaped the accident with scratches and bruises, the then 31-year-old was left with horrific injuries.

The passenger airbag had exploded, pushing her leg up into her face. Her nose, ankle, femur and shoulder were all broken by the force.

Audra was told by doctors that if she had been travelling with both feet firmly planted on the floor, there would have been "no issues" and she could have walked away from the accident with only minor injuries.

Two years on - with two screws each in her ankle, hip and knee - Audra is sharing her story to warn others about resting your feet on the dashboard of your car.