The body of a young mother has been found in a wheelie bin in regional Victoria.

Police are investigating the death of a woman, believed to be Chaithanya 'Swetha' Madhagani, reportedly found in a wheelie bin in Victoria's southwest.

The body was discovered in a paddock on Mount Pollock Road in the town of Buckley, near Winchelsea, about 40km from Geelong, at around noon on Saturday. Footage of the area shows detectives and police near a wheelie bin in bushes on the side of the road, believed to be the crime scene.

"Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and a crime scene has been established," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide."

A neighbour and longtime friend of Swetha's told the Sunday Herald Sun the young mum was "one of the sweetest girls ever... Everyone would want to have Swetha in their lives."

She continued, "She was full of life — I can’t believe she's gone."

Another local who knew Swetha and her husband, and whose child went to Swetha's son's birthday party, told the Herald Sun he was "in disbelief" when he heard the news of his neighbour's death.

"They are a very good, nice family," he said. "I've never seen them argue."