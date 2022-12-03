"This vibrator is not for the faint of heart." Mamamia reviews the Womanizer OG.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Summer (she/her), a 26-year-old living in Sydney, reviews the Womanizer OG.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It's a g-spot vibrator, which I know is one of the less-used varietals of vibrators, but one I was intrigued to try. Plus, it's the first of its kind – using 'Pleasure Air' technology (like you see on clit-suckers), but this sucky part goes inside you to tickle your g-spot! It has 12 vibration intensity levels, so it's making some big claims on the wow-factor front. I'm so excited!

Image: Supplied.