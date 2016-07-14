This woman's video of giving birth in the Queensland rainforest has been watched 52 million times.

You might remember Simone Thurber as the Utah woman who gave birth to her fourth child in a stream.

If you don’t, more than 52 million others probably do, as that’s the number of people who’ve watched the video of her labour since she posted it online in 2013.

“After 50 people watched it I thought OMG my friends have seen me really naked, after 500 I was shocked,” she told the Daily Mail.

“To know that more than 52 million people have taken the time to watch me having my now four-year-old daughter Perouze and to get messages from mums and dads thanking me for sharing this intimate birthing experience because it helped them feel less stressed or scared about their birth choice decisions is great.”

You can watch part of the video here (warning: it’s a little graphic):

For most women giving birth in a hospital under an epidural is a terrifying enough prospect, but 43-year-old Simone did it unaided, in a creek in the Australian Daintree Rain Forrest and without a midwife or doctor present.

She described the exerience as the :singular most transforming event of my life”.

The footage, which is more than 20 minutes long, shows the trained doula naked on her hands and knees in the creek bed before she eventually delivers her baby into the waiting arms of her husband Nick.