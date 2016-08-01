Meet the woman who can remember everything. Absolutely everything.

Becky Sharrock is a 26-year-old Brisbane woman and a big Harry Potter fan. But unlike your typical fan, who might loosely remember plot lines and characters, Sharrock has a rare ability that stunned 60 Minutes reporter Allison Langdon.

She can remember every single word from every single book.

And that’s just one way her rare brain condition plays out.

Sharrock is one of only approximately 80 people in the world with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), or hyperthymesia. Her memory is so powerful that she can remember every day of her life -- recalling not only minor events, but the emotions that accompanied them, as though they happened just moments ago.

Her earliest memory is of her mother taking a photo of her when she was 12 days old.

"I remember every day since then," she told Mail Online last year.

"Some of them I can’t date exactly because I was too young to understand calendars, but I remember what I did that day, what the weather was like and so on."

On Sunday night's episode of 60 Minutes, Allison Langdon accompanied Sharrock to the US, where she met with doctors who have treated other patients with HSAM.

Speaking to news.com.au, Langdon said, "It’s quite phenomenal how it works. The brain is like a DVD with different chapters and they can see it and picture it and jump forwards or backwards.

"She always felt everyone remembers things like she can but they could deal with it. She doesn’t understand how we forget things."