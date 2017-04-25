Lifeguard Corey Oliver took the man on his board, while Falson was tasked with carrying his swimming companion.

"I was so fearful of what was going on. Holding only to an unconscious patient in surf is one of the hardest things you can do as a lifeguard. I just had this moment when I thought this was as bad as it gets," he told The Project panel.

The woman left the beach with paramedics and a pulse, but Falson had no idea if she'd survived, until she returned to thank him days later.

"There were paramedics that I know that said don't go and see her because she was starved of oxygen to the brain for so long that there might be permanent damage.

Bondi lifeguard's toughest day on the job "What I saw, I'll never forget." Bondi lifeguard Trent speaks about the toughest day on the job. Posted by The Project on Tuesday, 25 April 2017

"Then two or three days later I got a call from the life guard tower saying you better come down here, and I'll never forget opening the door and seeing her face there.

"We gave each other a big hug and for I reckon about 30 seconds there we just stared into each other's eyes and she was just saying, 'Thank you, I'm so thankful that you didn't give up on me'.

"Things like that, they're priceless moments. I'll never forget that."

The has episode resonated with the audience, many of whom expressed their gratitude to the Bondi Rescue team on Twitter.

Watched #bondirescue earlier. It was so heartbreaking! My thoughts goes to Norwegian lady whose lost her husband to drowning. ???????? — Megan ????✨ (@megzstergirl) April 25, 2017

I respect the lifeguards on #bondirescue I've always had, this particular episode truly showed how dedicated they truly are for our safety — Anna???? (@AnnaFairleigh) April 25, 2017

#bondirescue my heart breaks. Amazing work by these guys ???? — Patricia Beech (@Traf_40) April 25, 2017

Those who missed it can catch up on the Ten Play website.

Catch up on this week's TV news with The Binge podcast: