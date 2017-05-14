Nicole Harper, a mother from Missouri in the US, has said she was told to “pee in a cup” during a United Airlines flight.

The mother-of-two with an overactive bladder was travelling from Houston to Kansas City and says it was around the time flight attendants were serving drinks that she tried to go to go to the bathroom.

She was told the pilot was expecting some turbulence and asked to sit down.

“[I said] ‘Hey I’m going to need to go, this is urgent and I have an overactive bladder’,” Harper told KCTV5.

“[The flight attendant] very rudely told me I was not allowed to leave my seat.”

The mum responded, “I’m going to need a cup, then.”