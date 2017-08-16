Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Missing woman, 25, found after a month lost in the woods living off berries and mushrooms.

Police say that “there’s a whole lot more to this story” about Lisa Theris that has yet to come out. https://t.co/qJEJIhp0fe — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) August 15, 2017

A woman in the US has survived one month living in the wild, after she got lost in the woods running away from two men who were attempting to burgle a campsite.

The 25-year-old was lost in thousands of acres of dense forest. She didn’t have her phone, her wallet, and was forced to survive without shelter for almost a month.

She told officials she survived living off stream water, as well as wild berries and mushrooms.

To read more of this story, click here.

2. Trump tweeted, then deleted, a picture of CNN being hit by a train.