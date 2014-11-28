Your afternoon news update is here. And it will only take 2 minutes to read.

What’s making news this afternoon? We’re glad you asked — because we’ve rounded up some of the most important stories for you to catch up on in just a couple of minutes.

1. Woman punched uses social media to highlight her random street attack.

A woman who was randomly punched on the street has used social media to help identify her attacker.

Melbourne woman Erica Moloney was punched in the face on her way to a train station after gym class, the Daily Mail reports.

Ms Moloney chased down her attacker down King Street in the CBD, demanding to know why she had been hit while snapping photos of the man. He shouted back, “do you want another one, you stupid b****?”

She later shared the photos of her injuries and the man on Facebook, explaining: “I wanted Facebook to see in full colour the disgusting impact of violence against women”.

In her post to social media, she also warned others to stay away from the man.

In a bizarre coincidence, the man walked past again as Moloney was giving her statement.

Ms Moloney subsequently posted to Facebook: “He’s in custody. Thank you so much everyone for your support!”

The Age reported that since his arrest, a 33-year-old man has since been charged with a series of alleged crimes committed on Flinders Lane, including two counts of recklessly causing serious injury.

2. Ebola health workers depart.

By ABC NEWS

A contingent of Australian health workers will travel to Ebola-stricken West Africa today to man a government-funded care facility.

Canberra-based company Aspen Medical has been given $20 million by the Government to run the 100-bed facility in Sierra Leone.

Fit-out of the centre is expected to be completed within weeks.