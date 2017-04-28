Haunting video posted by Sydney woman days before she was killed in a Bali scooter crash.

Ella Knights was on the holiday of a lifetime.
The 26-year-old advertising and marketing employee, who lived in Pyrmont in Sydney, had been travelling through South East Asia for almost three weeks, and had just become a certified yoga instructor.
About 3am yesterday morning, Ella was found by a passerby lying face down in a gutter in North Kuta after she fell off the scooter she was driving.
Police believe Ella was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Badung Precinct Traffic Police Chief Raka Wiratma told AAP she was taken to a nearby medical clinic, but she was declared dead by doctors and her body was taken to a hospital.
Just a week before her death, Ella posted a video to her Instagram account apologising to her mum for not wearing a helmet while riding on a scooter around Bali.