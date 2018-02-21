Beth was kicked off a flight after she was overheard complaining of period pain while boarding.

As 24-year-old Beth Evans and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joshua Moran, boarded their Emirates flight to Dubai, Beth remarked that she had period cramps.

It was a tiny remark, akin to saying “the air-con in this plane is way too cold” or “I hope we get the whole row to ourselves”.

But a flight attendant overheard Beth’s complaint, and within moments of the couple sitting down and fastening their seatbelts, they were asked to disembark the plane.

According to The Sun, Beth had scored her pain a “one out of ten” and said she was more than happy to deal with the cramps during the seven-hour flight from Birmingham Airport in the UK.

The crew wanted Beth to be examined by a doctor before flying, and with no-one available on board, they were asked to leave.

"To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness," Joshua told The Sun.

"Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions.

"It's embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it's being overheard."