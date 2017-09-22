The perfect response from a woman who was turned into a derogatory meme.

One man in South Africa thought he was being hilarious when he posted a “girls I like vs girls who like me” meme to Twitter.

The ‘girls he likes’ category was depicted by a model in a swimsuit, with long hair, holding an… orb.

The ‘girls who like him’ category was depicted by another model in a swimsuit, also with long hair, but a few dress sizes bigger.

After he posted, it was business as usual on Leyton Mokgerepi‏’s Twitter account… Until one of the models-he’d-turned-into-a-meme stepped in.

Yes, Lesego Legobane, the model portrayed as the less desirable, desperate even, ‘girls who like me’ alternative, saw the Tweet and decided she wouldn’t let Mokgerepi‏ get away with it.

What did the 24-year-old do?

She made the picture her profile picture and re-tweeted four words: “I don’t like you”.

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

It went off with celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Ava Duvernay liking the tweet.

“I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy ’cause ‘we don’t have options,'” Legobane, who goes by the Twitter handle ThickLeeOnce told Buzzfeed.