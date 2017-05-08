How one "horrible" mistake caused a woman to fly 4800km in the wrong direction.

Lucie Bahetoukilae had booked what was supposed to be a seven-and-a-half hour flight from New Jersey’s Newark Airport to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle.

Instead, she endured a 28-hour ordeal which involved her being flown more than 4,800 kilometres in the entirely opposite direction.

Lucie, who speaks French, was mistakenly allowed onto the wrong flight after a last-minute gate change at the airport.

Speaking with ABC News 7, her niece – who translated on behalf of her aunt – said Lucie’s ticket was scanned at the gate printed on her boarding pass and she was allowed onto the plane.

“When she went to sit [in her assigned seat, 22C], someone was sitting there already,” Diane Miantsoko explained.

Instead of questioning Lucie's boarding pass - which read "Newark to Charles de Gaulle" - she was moved to an empty seat.