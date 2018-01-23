1. A woman filmed herself swimming at a popular Victorian waterfall. She had no idea she was capturing a man’s final moments.

When Victorian woman Anneka Bading started filming herself swimming at MacKenzie Falls in the Grampians National Park on Saturday, she didn't know she was actually capturing a man's final moments.

Using her GoPro, the 24-year-old inadvertently captured the panic of a group of around 10 people behind her as one of them slipped into the water.

"They were just playing under the waterfall on the rocks," Anneka told the Stawell Times.

"They didn't even swim there, he was sitting on the rock and must have slipped. They were having so much fun till he fell in."

Anneka said she and her friends were unaware of what was happening until the group started "screaming and pointing".

"At that point we had no idea what was going on. We thought some sort of animal was in the water," she said.

"We couldn't understand what was going on and they kept screaming and pointing.

"One girl grabbed my GoPro stick and tried to use it to save him. I then clicked someone was drowning."

Despite the fact there were more than 40 people at the falls, the man could not be saved due to the depth and pressure of the falls. Emergency services later revealed a rock shelf below the water line at the falls may have trapped the man.

To make things worse, no one had any mobile phone service to call emergency services.

"I got out of the water and tried to call triple zero, asking everyone if they had service. Not one person had service," she said.

"Everyone didn't know what to do and we couldn't understand [the victim's friends]. My legs were shaking when I knew what was going on but no one knew what to do."