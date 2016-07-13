Woman dies after freak fall backwards into the Grand Canyon.

A woman has fallen to her death after posting a holiday image of herself at the Grand Canyon to Instagram.

35-year-old Orlando resident Colleen Burns was holidaying at the popular natural wonder in Arizona earlier this week before she tripped and fell from the South Kaibab Trail.

It is understood her body was found by rangers approximately 100 metres below the famous sunrise lookout spot, Ooh Aah Point.

Colleen Burns. Source: Facebook.

“She was stepping out of the way for another gentleman to kind of squeeze in, and unfortunately, Colleen kind of got tripped up on her own feet and fell backwards, fell into the canyon,” friend and travel companion Jessica Roman told Florida news station WESH.

“That was the longest, strangest, craziest two seconds of my life,” she continued.

Burns posted an image of herself sitting, looking out across the canyon with the caption, "That view tho" just an hour before her death.

Tributes have since begun pouring in for Burns.

DJ Kaskade with Colleen Burns. Source: Facebook.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, Grammy award winnning musician DJ Kaskade posted a heartfelt message to fans about the woman who created an online fan club for his work.

"Colleen showed up in my life before the tidal wave of support had hit. And she always rose to the top of that wave," the DJ, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, wrote.

"She had such an unmatched enthusiasm for life; the fire in her eyes and that crazy infectious smile. They were the whole story. Colleen was destined to be a star among us. She never wanted to be looked up to though - it was genuine kindness, and absolute nurturing of a community she grew, from a soul that only knew love."

DJ Kaskade shares a tribute video in honour of Colleen Burns. Post continues...

Another friend, Dena Davis also went online, writing, “I met you, several years ago, we ended up at a dance club with a tattoo parlour. Instantly I knew we’d be close friends forever. It was always the silliest, best time with you. We laughed so hard, we danced so hard.

“Orlando lost a precious gem. The world lost one of it’s best and brightest. Love you forever and always, my girl. Keep dancing," she wrote finally.

Burns' Instagram photo shared just before her death. Source: Instagram.

Burns' employer, popular bar and eatery review site Yelp, issued a statement following the death saying, “Colleen launched the Yelp community in Orlando nearly seven years ago. Her passing represents a tremendous loss to our company, the communities she supported and the many friends she made while doing what she loved.”

DJ Kaskade also shared a tribute video in Burns' honour, with footage of her saying, "know that where you are is not who you are but you are definitely in our hearts and you are definitely loved so don't stop dancing."