A US judge has slammed jail authorities for allowing a woman to appear in court without pants.

Louisville judge Amber Wolf was flabbergasted to discover a female defendant had seemingly been denied access to proper attire.

“Excuse me? Excuse me?” Judge Wolf repeated.

WDRB reported the defendant’s attorney told the Judge the jail “refused to give her pants and any kind of hygiene products that she needed”.

Judge Wolf quickly took things into her own hands and paused the hearing to call the jail herself.

"What the hell is going on?" she said.

Growing increasingly emotional, the judge questioned how a female inmate could have been kept for so long without a basic piece of clothing.

The woman had been jailed for failing to complete a diversion program after being found guilty of a shoplifting charge in 2014.

The defendant alleged she had been kept in Metro Corrections jail without pants for days, despite repeated requests.