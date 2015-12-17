Image: Supplied.

Witchery has played a part in adorning the bodies of Australian women for years, and now the fashion label is making its way onto our faces, too.

While shopping for Christmas presents for my family recently (read: I was mainly just browsing for myself) I was delighted to see a whole range of pretty beauty products competing for my attention on Witchery shelves.

Here are five of my favourites…

Pinky blushes look a little out of place on my mug in summer, when bronzer comes out from hibernation. So this peachy little number is brilliant.

Half luminiser, half blush, it’s perfect for creating a beachy glow. Because I’m a shiny human, particularly when the mercury rises, I’ve been opting to just use the blush. Works a treat.