'I was watching TV with my brother when suddenly the house started shaking.'

25 April, 2015. It was a Saturday, nearly midday. Dikshya Rawal was sitting in her bedroom watching television with her brother when her neighbourhood to crumble.

“[It] was really scary, I saw houses shaking, people crying and disaster everywhere,” the now-14-year-old told Mamamia.

“I held onto my brother’s hand and my Mum until it stopped. When the tremors ended we went downstairs and saw rubble and broken houses everywhere, a pile of it was outside our house. People were scared, everyone was crying, it was really horrible.”

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake had struck in Gorkha, Nepal, less than 80km northwest of the capital Kathmandu. Nine thousand people were killed and more than 21,000 injured, making the quake the worst natural disaster to strike the country in more than 80 years.

At the time, Dikshya’s father, Yagya, was nearly 10,000km away in Australia, forging a new life for his family.

“When I heard about [the earthquake] I went straight there, the city was destroyed, and disaster was everywhere. It looked like death. My family was so scared. Dikshya was only a young girl and wanted to move to Australia, she wanted to be safe. ”