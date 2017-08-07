Matty J posted a photo on Sunday evening with his arm draped around his “biggest fan”. His mum, Ellie Johnson.

The teacher gazes up at her boy adoringly, he grins, Sydney harbour sparkles in the background.

But somethin’ ain’t right.

The Harbour Bridge is chopped in half on one side of the frame and the 30-year-old’s shoulder disappears out the other.

It’s either the most poorly framed Instagram photo the social media savvy Bach has ever taken in his public life or…OR…

Sunday spent hanging out with my biggest fan A post shared by Matty J (@matthewdavidjohnson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

He’s cropped someone out.

‘Someone’ being a woman.

A woman who won The Bachelor.

The 2017 Bachelorettes