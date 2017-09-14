Finally, we've got our first look at Matty and Laura outside the Bachie mansion.

We’ve done it. We’ve bloody done it.

The Bachelor 2017 is over and Matty has finally found love with Laura Byrne.

After watching their emotional finale scene, we’ve finally got our first glimpse of the couple outside the confines of the Bachie prison mansion and away from Osher’s well-meaning-but-always-there presence.

Yep, THE FIRST COUPLE VIDEO IS HERE.

And it’s actually ridiculously adorable.

"This is it!" Matty J told Bachelor fans in the video.

"This is when my story finally comes to an end and I get to start a new chapter with somebody who I think is completely and utterly perfect.

"To be honest, I couldn't be happier right now."

Stop it, you guys. You're making our hearts melt.