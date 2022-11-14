A brutal murder and a desperate plea: What really happened between the Windsors and the Romanovs.

The two cousins were relatively close throughout the years; even though relations between their two countries weren't great. Their families would often meet up, including in 1909, which was heavily covered by the press at the time.

But the 1909 meeting wasn't purely just a family occasion - it was also designed to solidify an alliance, given Tsar Nicholas II (then the head of Russia) thought of England as Russia's 'sworn enemy'. It was only after years of "diplomatic courting" that Russia signed an agreement allying itself with England.

By 1917, things were not going well for Nicholas II and his family.

World War I had broken out, with Europe in disarray. And by 1917, the Russian Revolution was taking place, leading to Tsar Nicholas II and his wife Alexandra being overthrown from power.

It led to Nicholas II and his whole family - the Romanovs - going into hiding for fear of their lives being cut short at the hands of Bolshevik revolutionaries. At the time, the Romanovs weren't exactly held in high esteem with the Russian public, and there was growing frustration shown towards this 300-year imperial dynasty.

While in hiding, the Romanovs reached out to George V, and his fellow Windsors, to see if they would help them find a place of safety - namely requesting refuge in England.

It's at this point where The Crown starts to depict what happened next.

An aide told King George V the British government "is willing to send a ship to bring the Romanovs to safety here in England. The Prime Minister does not wish to do so without your support."

