It’s been 52 years since the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory captured the dark imagination of Roald Dahl and adapted it for our screens.

The film follows the story of five very lucky but very different children as they win highly sought after 'Golden Tickets', admitting them entrance into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

The story acts like a fairytale with its strong moral message that intends to frighten children into learning that spoiled children get punished and good-hearted children get rewarded.

The film took a while to become staple viewing, but with time it has earned its spot as a classic.

Watch the original film trailer here. Post continues below.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

The Washington Post caught up with the cast for the film’s 50th Anniversary in 2021, revealing that the 'Wonka Kids' have kept in touch with one another.

"They’re the people who’ve known me longest, and they’re the only people that shared that experience," said Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in the film. "They’re the only people that would understand it, because they were there."