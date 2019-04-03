When police searched the home of a killer, they found photos of 54 women.

Shari Miller had always dreamed of being a model.

The bright 21-year-old graduated top of her class at Culver City High School in California.

On July 4, 1984, Shari was working a shift at the Meet Market bar in downtown Los Angeles. There she met a man named William “Bill” Bradford.

Shari told Bradford about her modelling dreams and he told her he was a professional photographer and offered to take her photos for free.

Bradford then lured the young woman to a remote desert area north of Los Angeles. Once they arrived at the deserted location, Bradford took some photos of Shari. Then he strangled her with her own boot lace.

After killing Shari, Bradford sliced off her tattoos and removed her blouse.

Two days later, Shari's body was found wrapped in a blanket, and dumped in an alley way behind a carpet store in West Los Angeles.

As there was nothing on the scene to identify the 21-year-old, Shari was listed as "Jane Doe #60".

A few days later, 15-year-old Tracey Campbell went missing.

The teenager lived next door to Bradford and he was soon arrested for her murder. When police searched Bradford's apartment they found several photos of the woman they had come to know as "Jane Doe #60".

Police later found Tracey's body in a remote area, her face was covered with the blouse that belonged to Shari.

In 1987, Bradford was tried and convicted for both the murder of Tracey Campbell and the murder of Shari Miller.