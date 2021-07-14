The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 15.

Lockdown extension for weary Sydneysiders.

Five million NSW residents will suffer through at least another fortnight of lockdown after sustained high daily coronavirus numbers forced the state government to extend the measure.

NSW recorded 97 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, with at least 31 of them circulating in the community during part of all of their infectious period.

The stay-at-home provisions for Greater Sydney were scheduled to end on Friday, after three weeks of lockdown, but will now remain in place until at least July 30.

Dozens of staff from Liverpool hospital are self isolating after a pregnant patient tested positive on Wednesday.

A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Liverpool Hospital. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QSwn6Mjih7 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 14, 2021

It comes after the state and federal governments on Tuesday revealed an extensive financial support package for workers and businesses.

"We want to see this lockdown end in a timely way but no matter how long we need, we will have that support for businesses and individuals," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

"The financial support measures in place are to prevent people from leaving home but we know that there is (still) essential work carried out."

The package also included more than $17.5 million for key organisations that support the mental health of Australians, including Lifeline, the Kids Helpline, Headspace and beyondblue.

With outbreaks across Australia already prompting a 25 per cent increase to Lifeline's helpline, chairman John Brogden says the money will help the service accommodate the surge.