The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 13.

Sydney lockdown end 'almost impossible'.

The NSW premier says Sydney's lockdown ending as scheduled on Friday is "almost impossible", with the state recording its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections of the current outbreak.

NSW recorded 112 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, at least 46 of which were out in the community for part or all of their infectious period.

"Where the numbers are, it is not likely - in fact, almost impossible - for us to get out of lockdown on Friday," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said she was "in two minds" about whether Monday's case numbers marked a peak in the outbreak.

"I suggest that we're in a lockdown for at least another three to four weeks, and then looking at whether or not you've got this under control."@MarylouiseMcla1 believes with the trend of cases in Sydney their lockdown won't be ending soon. pic.twitter.com/8UlON9cUN5 — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) July 11, 2021

An entire apartment block in Bondi has been placed into a hard lockdown with police guarding entry and exit points, after eight residents tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW has recorded almost 680 COVID-19 cases in the community since June 16, when the Bondi cluster first emerged. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with four ventilated.

Australia on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 death of 2021 - a 90-year-old southwest Sydney woman believed to be unvaccinated.

Ms Berejiklian said the government would further ramp up its vaccination drive, with the AstraZeneca jab to be made available to all people aged over 40 at NSW mass vaccination clinics.

All NSW pharmacies will also be able to dole out the AstraZeneca jab to over-40s.