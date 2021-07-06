Exactly what Gladys Berejiklian has said about whether Sydney's lockdown will be extended.

New South Wales recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night. It comes as five million Sydney residents wait to learn whether the two-week lockdown will lift on Friday as initially planned.

Of the new cases, 11 were in isolation for the entirety of their infectious period and 16 cases were linked to a known case or cluster. The origin of two cases remains under investigation and these two cases were also in the community while infectious.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant says NSW now has 26 people in hospital with COVID-19, including six in ICU. Of these, two are on a ventilator.

In the past 24 hours there were only 32,000 people who were tested, with the government asking for at least 40,000 people to get tested every day to ensure there are no unknown strains of transmission in the community.

Here's what we know about whether Sydney's lockdown will be extended.

Will Sydney lockdown be extended?

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said that whilst the lockdown has been successful, she is not yet certain what the health advice will be regarding if the 'stay-at-home' orders should be extended past midnight on Friday.

Ms Berejiklian said she will announce if they will extend the lockdown tomorrow, at her regular 11am press conference.

"We have been having various discussions with health experts and others in the last few days and that will continue throughout today and into the early evening," Ms Berejiklian said.