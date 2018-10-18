"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will probably be a ginger, so I wrote it a letter."

Dear future royal baby,

Hey. How are you? You’re good, because you are the royal baby, the future child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But that’s not what I wanted to chat to you about today. See, I’ve noticed you have red hair. Actually, it’s more like your dad’s, more gingery, strawberry blonde, if you will.

Side note – if you don’t have red hair, this is really inappropriate and please ignore. But you probably do have red hair because the people will it so, so let’s continue.

Now, there are a couple of words you’ll probably hear tossed around the place regarding your lovely hair.

Like ranga, and ginger. All the rest are crap so don’t even bothering listening to them, OK?

You might also hear that being a ranga or a ginger makes you weird, but I’m here to tell you today that that’s a lie. It just is.

From a purely scientific standpoint, there are so many reasons why being a ranga is bloody cool.

Like how you and I are really rare. Only one or two per cent of the world’s population fall somewhere on the red haired colour spectrum. We're the unicorns of the human race, and everyone loves unicorns.

Scientists have also discovered that the gene which keeps people looking young is EXACTLY the same gene responsible for red hair and fair skin, meaning us ginger people are scientifically proven to age better than regular haired folk.