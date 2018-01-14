KIIS FM's new radio duo spent seven minutes talking about "boob honks" on Friday.

KIIS FM’S new National Drive team of Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw spent an entire seven minutes of their Friday show dissecting whether it was appropriate, when on a date, to give a woman a “boob honk”.
The duo, who have only just completed their first week on the airwaves, launched into the segment after Whitelaw admitted to grabbing his now-girlfriend’s boob on their second date as they “made out”.
The conversation went a bit like this:
“Given [she wore] a baggy jumper,” McMahon said to Whitelaw, “after the date you went for a gratuitous feel under the jumper because you couldn’t actually see if the merchandise was present outside the jumper because it was so baggy.”
Whitelaw went on to confirm the story was true, saying – on radio – he gave her a “gentle and nice ‘boob honk'”; something he considered “the correct procedure” while making out.
Curiously, Whitelaw went on to acknowledge his girlfriend now admits she wasn’t a massive fan of the move at the time.