The first Will & Grace reboot trailer is finally here, and it's very emotional.

The first trailer for the much-anticipated revival series of Will & Grace has been released.

The five minute teaser follows Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) as they leave the office of an NBC executive.

The pair break out in their usual banter before Will suggests they calm their tension with a visit to the old set.

Once they arrive, the pair stumble upon Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) who seem to have never left.

Although, considering Karen has only one martini, it couldn’t have been that long.

Seconds later the group burst into a song that echoes the refrain "everything's as if we never said goodbye."

The softly sung tune is reminiscent of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory's 'Pure Imagination' but it's actually from the musical Sunset Boulevard.

Will & Grace is believed to be returning around Spring this year with a line up of 12 episodes. The re-launch date will mark almost eleven years since the show ended in 2006.