'For years, it was my job to help people achieve their goals. Here's why I stopped.'

There is a lot of research to prove goals are a fundamental element of a fulfilling life. It isn’t a surprise as humans we are happiest when we are moving forward and bettering our lives. There are vast amounts of research to inform us about the best goals to have, how to set them perfectly, and the most effective ways to make them achievable. If you are ready to do the work - the knowledge is out there. So, with all this information readily at hand, how successful have you been achieving life-changing goals?

Many of us are familiar with the complexity and heartache of trying to achieve goals we are longing for. However, what many of us don’t realise is we have chosen the wrong goals. Here’s an example.

Your goal is to get a pay raise. Great, why?

Because you want more money for your family. Brilliant, why?

Because this will allow you to spend more quality time on holiday with them. Fabulous, why?

Because family is the most important thing to you. Amazing, why?

Because you want to be a loving and inspirational family member.

This example shows the many layers that may sit underneath your goals. In this case, you don’t want more cash. You desire to be loving and inspirational in your relationships. These are very different objectives.

Think for a moment about why you try to achieve anything. You will probably realise it’s because of the way it makes you feel. And this is important because in my experience, when you are feeling the way you want to feel - you are being the best version of yourself. Therefore, it is imperative you uncover these fundamental elements in your life so you can understand what is important to you.

I first came across the concept of Desires in Danielle LaPorta’s book The Desire Map (2019) and it flipped the way I think about transformation. Once you understand how you desire to feel you can embody it at work, in your relationships, and in every aspect of your daily life. Just like you choose your clothes every morning, you can choose who you want to be. You can consciously seek aligned steps and opportunities to dramatically transform your life. Rather than focusing on external and future goals.