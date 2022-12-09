'For years, it was my job to help people achieve their goals. Here's why I stopped.'

I feel like a complete fraud. I encourage people to set goals to transform their lives. But in my life, they are a constant source of shame and guilt. Well, they would be. If I had any. However, the perfectionist in me has learned not to set them, because not achieving them perfectly, causes too much frustration and upset.
What do goals mean to you? A minefield of disappointment, remorse, and failure? Or the key to a truly rewarding life? If you are anything like me - you are ready for a better and easier way to live the life you want.
This is the time of year people are thinking about their goals and resolutions. Although, no one is surprised in February when all’s forgotten. As a coach, it’s my job to help people map out and achieve the goals they think they need. However, this year I have stopped - for the primary reason that most people don’t need goals. They need to uncover what is truly important to them.
While you're here, there are 10 scientifically proven ways for you to have a happier life. Find them out below. Story continues after video.