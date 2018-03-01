Apparently, women now give birth lying down because a creepy king wanted to... watch.

Well, this is weird.

It turns out there's a bit of a creepy reason why a lot of women now choose to give birth lying down.

You see, according to a paper written by Professor Lauren Dundes and published in the American Journal of Public Health, women didn’t always give birth lying down. It’s a relatively new concept.

For a very long time women were content giving birth while standing up, squatting or sitting down. Even an ancient statue of Cleopatra depicts her kneeling down to give birth, surrounded by five attendants… like you do.

Later, humans got a little crafty and designed birthing stools and chairs for women to sit on while giving birth.

But then King Louis XIV came along.

King Louis XIV ruled France from 1643 to 1715. He also had over 22 children with his wives and mistresses. Yep, wives and mistresses.