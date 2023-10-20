This is why you look incredible in the mirror, but crap in photos.

Today, a man posted to Reddit asking: I think I look really attractive in the mirror, but when I take a picture I look so bad and different. Do I look like how I look in the mirror? I understand that my face is reversed, but will that really make a huge impact on how I look in reality?

I only just asked myself this question recently. I was doing my makeup, getting ready to go out and thought "Dayum gurl, you're looking good". I left my house with an air of (what I thought) was justified confidence. That was, until... someone took a photo.

I looked like a thumb. It was like... I had no features. Or a neck. Prior to this photo, I could have sworn I had a neck. But photos don't lie. Or DO they?

The philosophical question of this century therefore becomes: Was the mirror lying? Or the camera?

Here are some answers:

The difference between 3D and 2D.

One Reddit user, appropriately named 'Extremely Qualified', explained that a mirror conveys a more dimensional image, closer to 3D, whereas a photo flattens the shape to 2D.

Different camera lenses also change the shape and depth of the human face. Don't believe me?