This is why you look incredible in the mirror, but crap in photos.

Today, we need to talk about something very important.
It is a question as old as time. Well, not really. It’s probably a question that emerged in 1839 when the first-ever selfie was taken.
I have no doubt that immediately following this photo, Robert Cornelius said to himself "Okay - I legit thought I was a lot hotter than that". And we've been thinking the same thing ever since.
I look good in a mirror but terrible in photos, does that mean that my friends see me as what I would think is “terrible” or do they see me as good as I see myself in the mirror (flipping it back to normal tho) I’ve flipped my photos of me but they still look bad
I know people who are attractive, who don't look it in photos. and vice versa. So it's not just about yourself and mirrors. I once had a friend tell me "you're much prettier than that" when she saw a photo of me.