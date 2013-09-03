Why only children are smarter

If you're trying to decide how many kids to have, you might want to consider these important factoids first.

A recent Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin study has shown that siblings are the key to health, wealth and happiness. The number of brothers and sisters you have can also determine your level of intelligence.

It found that the more siblings you have, the lower your IQ.

I knew it. Meet my siblings...

Pictured is a photo of my little brother Biagio on the left, then me, then my big sisters Anna and Marina. Let's call this photo Exhibit A.

THEY are the reason I'm not as intelligent as I wish I was. I'm the third youngest. I never even stood a chance. What were you thinking by having four kids, Mum? WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?

I jest.

Still, I think there's something to this study.

My oldest sister Marina is the most academically gifted and just keeps on studying and going to seminars. It's exhausting just to listen to. Then, my sister Anna is the most spiritually aware out of all of us. She's a seeker, a searcher, a traveler. She's also the most financially savvy. My brother is extraordinarily sharp and smart and has a fabulous career in IT.

Then there's me.

I'm a bit of a floater. I drift around my career trying to find my place and radio and writing ended up being my careers of choice so I can share and discuss my confusion.

So let's call this article Exhibit B, shall we?

Seriously, there's a case for and against having too many siblings. Let's go through them so you can make an informed decision.