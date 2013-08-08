6 reasons why toddlers shouldn't wear heels

High heels for toddlers are now a $4 billion dollar industry world-wide. Girls aged 3-8 can't get enough of the fashionable spikes, kitten heels, wedges and boots.

Yes they look cute and snazzy, but should toddlers be wearing them?

Wait ... this isn't just another post about how society is sexualising children. Kids have always played dress-ups. Little girls (and many boys) walk around their home wearing mum's shoes, often complete with feather boa and fake nails.

It's not a big deal.

The real problem lies in the fact a child's foot hasn't finished growing and wearing heels can damage the growth of their foot.

Here are 6 other reasons why toddler heels are a bad idea:

1. Toddlers fall over, a lot.

Most toddlers can't sit still. They run, jump, laugh and play. They also fall over, a lot, while wearing flat shoes and even while wearing no shoes. Imagine how often they'd fall over in heels?

Podiatrist Gregor McCoshim told all4women.co.za little girls are prone to twisting their ankles while wearing heals, particularly if the heel is above 2cm.

2. Toddler's feet are still growing

A child's feet don't stop growing and developing until they are 14 and this is the acceptable age for children to start wearing heels. This is the same reason they shouldn't wear shoes that are too pointy.

Heels worn too often will change the shape your child's foot develops. They either need to wear completely soft shoes, properly fitted shoes or no shoes at all.

3. Wearing heels can affect your child's posture