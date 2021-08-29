'I'm a proud formula feeding parent. Here's what I want you to know.'

Soon after I stopped breastfeeding, if anyone asked me why, I told them my sparse supply had finally dwindled to nothing.

It was true, and I felt like it was the answer people wanted to hear.

Often, I was given sympathetic looks and told about ‘amazing’ lactation consultants, milk inducing recipes and hospital grade pumps.

Ultimately however, I hadn’t enjoyed breastfeeding. I don’t even think the laundry list of reasons why mattered; I just didn’t like it.

When I was first faced poor milk supply, I realised I had two choices: persist, or formula feed my baby. I stared down the road of persisting and saw a relentless schedule of feeding, pumping, feeding and pumping.

My already exhausted body would get few breaks and I could see myself obsessing over lactation consultant advice, what I should and shouldn’t be eating and possible tongue ties.

The women who go down this road are legends who I take my hat off too, but that isn’t me. If there was no other option I would do it, but there was another option. An option that made the already difficult world of transitioning into parenting much easier for me and ultimately made me enjoy parenthood significantly more; formula feeding.

Sarah chose to formula feed her son, pictured. Image: Supplied.