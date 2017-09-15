17 reasons you should care about the same sex marriage survey. Even if you're straight.

The government will soon send you a survey asking whether you support changing the law to allow same-sex couples to marry.

Many people, like the ‘Angry Dad’ in this viral video, have expressed exasperation at the process. Others, including Barnaby Joyce, have said they’re sick of hearing about it — with still months to go.

The easy thing is to tune out. After all, why do you care if marriage equality becomes law? These 17 reasons explain why you should care; and care enough to fill in and return your survey form right away.

1. Because you’re sick of hearing about it.

If most Australians vote ‘No’, then the issue of marriage equality won’t go away. The Labor Party has already said, should the ALP win government, then it will legislate for same-sex marriage within the first 100 days of government, whatever the result of the survey:

Even Conservative commentator Greg Sheridan regards marriage equality as inevitable. So, he says in The Australian, it’s much better to vote ‘Yes’ now:

'Same-sex marriage is virtually certain to come about, either under this government or the next one, whether that is Liberal or Labor. So it is much better to do it now.'

A ‘No’ vote will merely delay the inevitable — wasting more government time, more air time, more of your Facebook timelines. If, on the other hand, most people vote ‘Yes’, then Malcolm Turnbull has assured Australians that marriage equality will ‘sail through the Parliament’. Vote ‘Yes’ as the quickest way to get marriage equality off the agenda.

2. Because you’re angry about the survey.

Many people see the survey as an illegitimate way to inform government policy on human rights. The survey will, in itself, have no impact on marriage law. The government conceded this in their submissions to the High Court in the recent postal survey challenge.