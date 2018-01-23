Why Lady Bird is the one movie every woman needs in her life right now.

Every once in a while, maybe once in a generation, a special type of movie comes along.

A movie that is able to touch your soul and tickle your funny bone through a beautifully executed story filled with humour and heart and an honest, unflinching look at human relationships.

Lady Bird is one such film.

That sweet-sounding movie title should be very familiar to your ears, because since its overseas release Lady Bird has managed to hit that sweet spot of finding acclaim with both critics and fans alike. At the Golden Globes this year, the film won the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and leading lady Saoirse Ronan walked away with the statue for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

And if the new swag of shiny awards aren’t enough to get you excited about seeing this gorgeous film, you should also know that it has already struck such a chord with moviegoers. The film holds the record for the longest unspoiled streak of positive reviews on movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, beating out the previous record held by Toy Story 2.

Luckily for us, it will soon be showing across Australian cinema screens. It’s a film for women, by women – and tells a story we rarely get to see on screen.

Lady Bird is written, directed and conceived by the incredibly talented Greta Gerwig, who first made her mark in front of the camera by starring in films such as Arthur, Frances Ha and 20th Century Women. Now she has broadened her storytelling expertise to include penning scripts and directing movies, with Lady Bird being her solo directional debut.

Spanning 2002 and 2003, the film follows Lady Bird (spoiler alert, her real name is Christine and renaming herself is a way to both distance herself from and rebel against her parents) a high-school senior who dreams of escaping her dreary hometown of Sacramento to attend college in New York.