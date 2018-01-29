news

Lorde isn't performing at the Grammys. But she bloody well should be.

Only one woman is in the running for the Grammy Awards’ most coveted title, Best Album of the Year.

And yet, her voice will not be heard on stage.

Not because she’s got some other… important internationally-acclaimed music awards ceremony to be at. Or the flu.

No, New Zealand singer Lorde is orchestrating her own silent protest.

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

Because rather than being given the opportunity to perform from her album Melodrama – as is Grammys tradition for the nominees of Best Album of the Year – Variety is reporting she was only asked to sing as part of a group tribute to the late Tom Petty.

(Not just that, but the song she was asked to contribute to was American Girl… Which, well, doesn’t make the most sense for a Kiwi.)

The fellow nominees in the best album category are Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

And, you guessed it: they’re all performing from their respective records, with 21-year-old Lorde watching from the audience.

Click through the gallery to check out all the Grammy Awards red carpet fashion. Post continues after gallery.

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe one and only Beyoncé with husband Jay-Z. (Image via Instagram
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLady Gaga (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLana Del Rey (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Singer P!ink with daughter Willow Sage Hart. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionGiuliana Rancic (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRapper Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper, who just goes by the performance name Eve. (Image via Getty.)
miley cyrus grammys
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMiley Cyrus moments after licking her white rose. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLisa Loeb (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRihanna (Image via Instagram/badgalriri.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMSNBC news anchor and television host Tamron Hall. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJanelle Monae (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKristin Cavallari (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKelly Clarkson (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionElton John and husband David Furnish. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionDonnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Heidi Klum (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionNeyo (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAshanti (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJaden Smith (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Sarah Silverman (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCamila Cabello (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCardi B (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe amazing back of Cardi B's dress. (Image via Getty)
2018 grammys red carpet
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAnna Kendrick (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Hailee Steinfeld (Image via Instagram)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Kesha (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.James Corden (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Cyndi Lauper (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Katie Holmes (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Mick Fleetwood (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAndra Day (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Donald Glover who performs under the name Childish Gambino (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Nick Jonas. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the event organisers nor Lorde herself have commented on the issue.

But the singer’s mother shared a very telling tweet, highlighting one particular sentence in The New York Times.

“Of the 899 people to be nominated for Grammy awards in the past six years, only nine per cent were women,” it reads.

So while the Grammys should this year get props for its racial diversity – you only need to look at the fact there are four black artists in the running for Album of the Year – we need to call this one like it is: snubbing Lorde was the wrong move.

LISTEN: Celebs at the Grammy Awards wore a white rose to support the Time’s Up movement. Here’s what you need to know.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???